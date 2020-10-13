Another Brussels Regional Minister tests positive for coronavirus

On Monday evening the Flemish green minister wrote "I just received the news that I have tested positive for corona. I was already in quarantine and so I will continue to work from home. Be careful and look after yourself and others”, Ms Van den Brandt tweeted.

Earlier on Monday Ms Van den Brandt’s Francophone federalist colleague in the Brussels Regional Government Bernard Clerfayt tweeted that he had tested negative and that he had resumed his ministerial duties. He also wished his colleagues that had tested positive a speedy recovery.

Previously Secretary of State Pascal Smet (Flemish socialist) tested negative. Mr Smet attended select committees in the Brussels regional parliament on Monday.

Last Thursday the First Minister in the Brussels Regional Government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) announced that he had tested positive. Then the rest of the ministers and secretaries of state went into quarantine awaiting test results. Mr Vervoort’s positive test result came a day after the Brussels Regional Finance Minister Sven Gatz (Flemish liberal) had tested positive for coronavirus.