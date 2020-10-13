Bart De Wever faces no opposition

If Mr De Wever is re-elected he will embark upon a sixth term as party leader. Mr De Wever first took the helm of the centre right formation that seeks to turn Belgium into a confederal state in 2003. Any new term will run till 2023.

Members of the N-VA will cast their ballot online or on paper between 26 October and 1 November. The result will be announced on 14 November. Last month the party’s council agreed an exception to its statutes allowing the historian to stand again. Under party rules party leaders can only fill two terms.