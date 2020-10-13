Construction fair Batibouw “is still planned to go ahead”

“It would have been perfectly possible to have organised it in safe conditions under a protocol approved by the relevant authorities. With more space, registration in advance and attributed time slots, any health risks can be alleviated. We are perfectly able to ensure the safety of visitors and exhibitors”, Mr François added.

For the moment at least Batibouw will still go ahead. However, the fair will have a smaller number of exhibitors that in other years, 50% fewer in fact.

Mr François says that around 20,000m² of floor space has already been let to exhibitors with an option having been taken out on a further 10,000m².

“If we end up with 25,000m² we will be at around half of where we were last time. With just under 500 exhibitors the selection will be interesting in any case”.

Frédéric François adds that the big difference between Batibouw and the Motor Show is the greater number and diversity of the exhibitors. This means that if some withdraw for whatever reason the fair remains a viable proposition.