Flanders holds 1666 charter in reserve to fish in English waters

Flemish trawler men have less to fear than most if no deal is reached thanks a privilege granted to fifty Bruges fishers in 1666. Under this privilege, ‘Privilegie der Visscherie’ (Privilege of Fisheries), the Bruges fishers are granted the ‘eternal right’ to fish in English waters. Flemish fisheries minister, Hilde Crevits, who also doubles as economy minister and deputy premier waved the document about on Flemish radio last week.

The UK has left the EU, but anybody who thought that would put an end to all the wrangling must be disappointed. A transition period comes to an end at the end of the year and few people know what will happen then. Only Bruges fishers can be confident of being able to fish in English waters thanks to a charter granted by King Charles II in that calamitous year 1666. The Belgian ambassador to the EU Willem Van de Voorde recently even reminded the European authorities of the existence of this privilege that benefits Bruges fishers until the end of days. The Zwin estuary may have silted up, but Zeebrugge, part of Bruges, remains our second largest port and a thriving hub of the local fishing industry.

Some people might think it was a bit silly to base one’s case on a document dating from the 17th century in which an English king showed his gratitude for the warm welcome he had received during his days in exile of the continent, but here in Flanders there is sincere admiration for the great love of tradition displayed by the people of England and nobody doubts the King of England’s word is his bond and will be honoured to this day.