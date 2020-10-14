“Half of all critical care beds in Brussels for Covid patients”

The measure’s been taken in Brussels as Covid cases continue to soar.

The plan also envisages that patients can be transferred to other hospitals in other areas to ensure care can be provided to all.

Under Phase 1B, if applied across the country, 1,000 critical care beds or half the entire capacity will be reserved for Covid patients.

When all these beds are full, the medical care distribution plan envisages only one further step at the minute. Under this phase 60% of the country’s critical care beds are set aside for Covid patients. This step also means that more critical care beds than are currently available will have to be created. Under the plan 40% of critical care beds must always be set aside for non-Covid patients.