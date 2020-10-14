Over 5,000 people testing positive for coronavirus each day

Figures from the science health institute Sciensano show that during the last seven-day observation period, the week starting 4 October, on average 5,057 people tested positive each day. The figure is up 93% on the week. Last Friday 7,030 patients tested positive.

More and more people are ending up in hospital. In the week starting 7 October on average 152 people a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 81% on the week.

211 patients were hospitalised on Tuesday. 127 patients were discharged.

In all, 1,621 patients are being treated in hospital for Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. 281 patients are receiving critical care. The breathing of142 patients is being assisted.

In the week starting 4 October on average 18 people with coronavirus died each day. The figure is up by half on the week.

In the week starting 4 October on average 42,086 tests were carried out each day. 11.7% of tests came back positive.