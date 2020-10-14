Will Dutch lockdown trigger rush on a Belgian pint?

Mayors in border municipalities will monitor the situation and intervene where necessary. They have no wish to close the border as happened in the spring. Dutch people are welcome as long as they stick to the rules.

Marino Keulen is the Mayor of Lanaken in Limburg Province: “I am pleased. At last Belgian and Dutch policies agree: cross border journeys only for essential trips. Hospitality does not fall under that. Obligatory face coverings in busy places in Belgium and the Netherlands and if there are problems because people from the Netherlands visit pubs on the Belgian side of the border because it’s not allowed in the Netherlands, then there will be a common response supported by the provincial governor”.