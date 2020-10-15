Another sharp hike in corona figures

The figure is double that recorded during the previous week starting 28 September when the daily average stood at 2,695. A record number of people tested positive last Friday: 7,481.

On average during the week starting 8 October 170 patients a day were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is up 87% on the week when 91 daily hospitalisations were recorded on average.

255 Covid patients were hospitalised on Wednesday. At present 1,777 patients are being treated for Covid in hospital. 313 are receiving critical care. The breathing of 160 patients is being assisted.

In the week starting 5 October on average 20 people with Covid a day died. The daily figure is up 8 on the week.

In the week starting 5 October on average 44,000 corona tests were carried out each day. 12% of tests came back positive.