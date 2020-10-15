King Filip has met his sister, Princess Delphine, for the first time

Princess Delphine is King Albert’s natural daughter, but had to go to court to get this recognised. She has always said it wasn’t about the money or a royal title. Rather it was about being treated equally to her siblings, King Filip, Prince Laurent and Princes Astrid.

The royal palace notes that the meeting between the king and the London-based Belgian artist was a hearty one. Their conversation touched on many subjects and was very special and allowed the king and his sister to get to know each other a lot better.

In their joint Facebook post King Filip and Princess Delphine say their bond will develop further within a family environment.