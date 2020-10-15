New corona restrictions on the cards soon
PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has spoken of the need for Belgium to take fresh measures to stem the rise in new coronavirus cases. Mr De Croo was addressing lawmakers in the chamber of representatives.
The prime minister is confident the impact of the stricter measures introduced last Friday will be visible in coming days: “We may anticipate a slowing down in the growth rate of new infections, but it will only be a slowing down” he said. “The increase in the numbers will continue.”
“This is why I am convinced extra measures will be needed. These will be necessary measures that will be introduced soon.”
On Friday representatives of Belgium’s six governments meet to discuss stricter corona restrictions.