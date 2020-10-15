New corona restrictions on the cards soon

The prime minister is confident the impact of the stricter measures introduced last Friday will be visible in coming days: “We may anticipate a slowing down in the growth rate of new infections, but it will only be a slowing down” he said. “The increase in the numbers will continue.”

“This is why I am convinced extra measures will be needed. These will be necessary measures that will be introduced soon.”

On Friday representatives of Belgium’s six governments meet to discuss stricter corona restrictions.