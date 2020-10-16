COVID-19: Double the number of positive tests and hospital admissions.

· During the week between 6 and 12 October an average of 5,976 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is a 96% increase on the figures for the previous week (29 September to 5 October), when there was an average of 3,047 infections per day. On Monday 12 October 8,582 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus.

· The number of people with COVID-19 that require hospital treatment is also rising sharply. During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 193 people were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is a 101% increase on the previous week (2 to 8 October) when an average of 98 COVID-19 patients/day were admitted to the country’s hospitals.

· On Thursday 15 October 288 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals to 1,949. Of these 327 are on intensive care wards and 167 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 6 to 12 October an average of 23 people/day died from as a result of a coronavirus infection. This is almost 11 up on the average daily death toll during the week from 29 September to 5 October.

· During the week from 6 to 12 October an average of 46,500 people were tested for the novel coronavirus each day. The percentage testing positive for the virus was 13%.