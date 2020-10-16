COVID-19: Double the number of positive tests and hospital admissions.
The latest figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano show yet another big rise in the number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The number of people with the virus that have become so ill that they require hospital treatment has doubled and the 7-day rolling average for the daily death toll from COVID-19 is up by around 90% on the figures for the previous week.
· During the week between 6 and 12 October an average of 5,976 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is a 96% increase on the figures for the previous week (29 September to 5 October), when there was an average of 3,047 infections per day. On Monday 12 October 8,582 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus.
· The number of people with COVID-19 that require hospital treatment is also rising sharply. During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 193 people were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is a 101% increase on the previous week (2 to 8 October) when an average of 98 COVID-19 patients/day were admitted to the country’s hospitals.
· On Thursday 15 October 288 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals to 1,949. Of these 327 are on intensive care wards and 167 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.
· During the week from 6 to 12 October an average of 23 people/day died from as a result of a coronavirus infection. This is almost 11 up on the average daily death toll during the week from 29 September to 5 October.
· During the week from 6 to 12 October an average of 46,500 people were tested for the novel coronavirus each day. The percentage testing positive for the virus was 13%.