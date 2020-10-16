More than 1,000 positive coronavirus tests per day in Brussels

More than 1,000 positive coronavirus test per day in Brussels Since the onset of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium the Brussels-Capital Region has been one area of the country that has been particularly badly hit. The latest figures that give the 7-day rolling averages for positive tests, hospitalisations and deaths from the virus confirm this once again. For the first time the 7-day rolling average for the daily number of positive coronavirus test in Brussels now exceeds 1,000 for the first time. Figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano on Friday morning show that during the week from 6 to 12 October an average of 1,005 people in Brussels tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is an increase on 58% on 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, as Brussels already started from a high base the fact that the percentage increase is lower than in the country as a whole doesn’t make the situation in the capital any less serious. The percentage of tests that produce a positive result in Brussels is far higher than in the country as whole. 19.7% of coronavirus tests carried out on people from Brussels are positive. Meanwhile, the number of patients on COVID wards in Brussels hospitals is also relatively high and is still rising. On Thursday there were 392 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Brussels’ hospitals. 27 of these were admitted on Thursday.