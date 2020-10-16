Passenger numbers at Brussels Airport in September down 85% on September last year

The huge fall in passenger numbers has come about largely due to travel restrictions to several of the most popular destinations served by the Belgium’s busiest airport, most notably destinations in Spain.

During September 175,594 passengers departed from Zaventem, while 203,709 passengers arrived there. This is less than one sixth of the number of passenger movements recorded during September 2019.

During last month, 45 of the more than 60 airlines that are normally active at Zaventem had flights to and/or from the airport. More than 110 destinations were served by more than 1,000 flights per week.