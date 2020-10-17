Doctor, who didn’t follow face covering instruction, blamed for Covid outbreak

Contact tracers say that dozens of cases can be linked to one and the same family doctor, who has also tested positive.

“The GP didn’t follow face covering instructions during consultations with patients” says local Mayor Joop Verzele. “In these times not following the face covering instruction beggars belief and is irresponsible. The doctor is aware of what he has done.”

All the GP’s patients are seen as high risk contacts. “Contact tracers are informing them and they will have to get tested” says the mayor. A temporary testing facility is being opened in the rural municipality.

“We need the centre to increase testing capacity in the area and ease pressure on nearby test centres. Tests are being administered by local doctors and nurses and a GP’s prescription is required.”