Flemish mum quizzes Joe Biden on transgender rights

Joe Biden said: “I will flat out just change the law, eliminate those executive orders, number one. You may recall I’m the guy who said, I was raised by a man who – I remember I was being dropped off – my dad was a high school educated, well-read man, who was really a decent guy – to get an application in the centre of our city Wilmington… And these two men were getting out to get an application to be a lifeguard in the African American community because there was a big swimming pool complex, and these two men, well-dressed, leaned up and hugged one another, kissed one another. I’m getting out of the car at the light and I turned to my dad. My dad looked at me. He said ‘Joey, it’s simple, they love each other’. The idea that an 8-year old child decides ‘You know, I decided I want to be transgender. That’s what I think I‘d like to be. It would make my life a lot easier’. There should be zero discrimination and what’s happening is too many transgender women of colour are being murdered. It’s up to 17 this year I believe. I promise you there is no reason to suggest that there should be any right denied your daughter. None. Zero.”

Afterwards Mieke told VRT News that speaking to the VP was “a fantastic and unique experience”. Mieke has been working in the US for 15 years. She’s married to an American and became an American citizen 3 years ago. This will be the first presidential election in which she votes.