Motorist drives car into demo at high speed

The demonstration that was illegal under corona restrictions was staged following an incident revealed on social media in which a youngster was attacked by a group of young people of foreign heritage. The incident involving a 15-year-old happened at the local library.

Around 300 demonstrators, mainly right wingers and Flemish nationalists, took part in the demo. The three people in the car, all aged 19 and of foreign heritage, say that they felt intimidated and drove off in a panic.

Police are now examining pictures of the incident to determine whether the driver drove into the crowd on purpose.