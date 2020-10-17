Over 10,000 new infections last Tuesday

In the week starting 7 October, on average, 6,764 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure too is double that of the previous week.

Hospitalisations too are up: in the week starting 10 October, on average 207 people a day were hospitalised. The figure is nearly double that of the previous week.

240 patients were hospitalised on Friday. 2,098 people are currently being treated in hospital. 358 are receiving critical care. The breathing of 173 patients is being assisted.

In the week starting 7 October on average 25 people a day died of Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is up 11.7% on the week. Belgium has recorded 10,359 deaths, suspected and confirmed cases, which have been linked to coronavirus.

On average, in the week starting 7 October, 48,400 daily tests were carried out. 13.3% came back positive.