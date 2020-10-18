Stephen Fry: “Huge apologies to Brussels”
British actor Stephen Fry won’t be coming to Belgium for the 100th edition of the VRT TV programme “Alleen Elvis” (Only Elvis). The actor announced the new in a video message.
Mr Fry says he’s strongly been advised not to travel for many reasons, but is looking forward to coming next year. “I’m devastated. It’s a small thing compared to the terrible suffering going on around the world, but none the less it’s very annoying”.
VRT says that Mr Fry is irreplaceable and as a result this year’s season on the Canvas TV channel will stop after the 9th show. The show with Stephen Fry will be moved to next year.