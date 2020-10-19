Almost 2,500 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals

· During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 7,876 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is 79% up on the 7-day rolling average for positive cases during the previous week (2 to 8 October).

· During last week the official figures show that there were 2 days on which more than 10,000 people tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday 13 October there were 12,051 positive cases with 10,932 people testing positive on Wednesday 14 October.

· During the week from 12 to 18 October an average of 252 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is double the average of 126 admissions/day during the previous week.

· On Sunday 18 October 257 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. Of these 412 are in intensive care and 195 are on ventilators.

· During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 30 people per day died as a result of having become infected with COVID-19. This is 14 more than the 7-day rolling average for the week from 2 to 8 October.

· In the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 53,200 people were tested for coronavirus. Of these 14.7% tested positive.