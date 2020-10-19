Almost 2,500 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further rises in the number of people testing positive for the virus, the number of COVID-19 patients in our country’s hospitals and the number of people with the virus that are dying.
· During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 7,876 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is 79% up on the 7-day rolling average for positive cases during the previous week (2 to 8 October).
· During last week the official figures show that there were 2 days on which more than 10,000 people tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday 13 October there were 12,051 positive cases with 10,932 people testing positive on Wednesday 14 October.
· During the week from 12 to 18 October an average of 252 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is double the average of 126 admissions/day during the previous week.
· On Sunday 18 October 257 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. Of these 412 are in intensive care and 195 are on ventilators.
· During the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 30 people per day died as a result of having become infected with COVID-19. This is 14 more than the 7-day rolling average for the week from 2 to 8 October.
· In the week from 9 to 15 October an average of 53,200 people were tested for coronavirus. Of these 14.7% tested positive.