Club Brugge and Sporting Charleroi together at the top
It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Saturday evening there were wins for Cercle Brugge, Beerschot and KV Kortrijk, while the match between Standard and Club Brugge ended in a draw. On Sunday there were away wins for Antwerp and KAS Eupen, while KRC Genk won at home against Charleroi. The match between RSC Anderlecht and OH Leuven ended in a draw. Monday’s game between Waasland-Beveren an KV Oostende is postponed due to a large number of cases of coronavirus at Waasland-Beveren.
The weekend’s results
Cercle Brugge 5 – 2 AA Gent
Beerschot 6 – 3 Sint-Truiden
KV Mexchelen 1 – 2 KV Kortrijk
Standard de Liège 1 – 1 Club Brugge
Zulte Waregem 1 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC
Excel Mouscron 0 – 2 KAS Eupen
KRC Genk 2 – 1 Sporting Charleroi
RSC Anderlecht 2 – 2 Oud Heverlee Leuven
The league table after 9 games
1)Sporting Charleroi – 19 points
2)Club Brugge – 19 points
3)Beerschot – 18 points
4)Standard de Liège – 18 points
5) Royal Antwerp FC – 17 points
6) Cercle Brugge – 15 points
7) OH Leuven – 15 points
8) KV Kortrijk - 14 points
9) RSC Anderlecht – 14 points
10) KRC Genk – 13 points
11) KV Oostende – 12 points*
12) KAS Eupen – 11 points
13) KAA Gent – 9 points
14) KV Mechelen – 7 points
15) Zulte Waregem – 7 points
16) Sint-Truiden – 6 points
17) Waasland-Beveren – 4 points*
18) Excel Mouscron – 3 points
* = only 8 games played.