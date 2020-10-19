Club Brugge and Sporting Charleroi together at the top

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Saturday evening there were wins for Cercle Brugge, Beerschot and KV Kortrijk, while the match between Standard and Club Brugge ended in a draw. On Sunday there were away wins for Antwerp and KAS Eupen, while KRC Genk won at home against Charleroi. The match between RSC Anderlecht and OH Leuven ended in a draw. Monday’s game between Waasland-Beveren an KV Oostende is postponed due to a large number of cases of coronavirus at Waasland-Beveren.