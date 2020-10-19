Sport
Club Brugge and Sporting Charleroi together at the top

It was another action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Saturday evening there were wins for Cercle Brugge, Beerschot and KV Kortrijk, while the match between Standard and Club Brugge ended in a draw. On Sunday there were away wins for Antwerp and KAS Eupen, while KRC Genk won at home against Charleroi. The match between RSC Anderlecht and OH Leuven ended in a draw. Monday’s game between Waasland-Beveren an KV Oostende is postponed due to a large number of cases of coronavirus at Waasland-Beveren.

The weekend’s results

Cercle Brugge 5 – 2 AA Gent

Beerschot        6 – 3 Sint-Truiden

KV Mexchelen 1 – 2 KV Kortrijk

Standard de Liège 1 – 1 Club Brugge

Zulte Waregem 1 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC

Excel Mouscron 0 – 2 KAS Eupen

KRC Genk          2 – 1 Sporting Charleroi

RSC Anderlecht  2 – 2 Oud Heverlee Leuven

The league table after 9 games

1)Sporting Charleroi – 19 points

2)Club Brugge – 19 points

3)Beerschot – 18 points

4)Standard de Liège – 18 points

5) Royal Antwerp FC – 17 points

6) Cercle Brugge – 15 points

7) OH Leuven – 15 points

8) KV Kortrijk  - 14 points

9) RSC Anderlecht – 14 points

10)              KRC Genk – 13 points

11)              KV Oostende – 12 points*

12)              KAS Eupen – 11 points

13)              KAA Gent – 9 points

14)              KV Mechelen – 7 points

15)              Zulte Waregem – 7 points

16)              Sint-Truiden – 6 points

17)              Waasland-Beveren – 4 points*

18)              Excel Mouscron – 3 points

* = only 8 games played. 

