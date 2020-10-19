Deserted offices as all those that can are told to work from home

One of the additional measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that came into force from today was the obligation to work from home for everyone that is able to do so. This means that the vast majority of those with white collar jobs are now working from home. The obligation to work from home if at all possible has left many offices all but deserted. VRT News visited the headquarters of the utilities company Engie and the telecom firm Proximus. There we found empty rows of desks in the companies’ large open plan offices.