Long waits for test results for many in Antwerp

Dr Delespaul added “We are still waiting for the results of tests that were carried out on Thursday and Friday. This is something that we have not previously experienced. Sometimes it took two days, but now we are sometimes waiting four or five days”.

"To make matters worse this was predictable. We have been saying since May that more staff is needed for testing. At the laboratories they are working hard, but they don’t have enough staff. There are often logistical issues. The time span between the tests being taken and them being processed at the labs is too great.”

Dr Delespaul calls for more stringent checks on labs. "I sometimes have the impression that private labs are above all seeking to create volume. They receive 46.8 euro per test. The speed at which the tests are processed is less important to them. There needs to be more checks carried out because the laboratories are earning enough. They should be made to take on more staff”.