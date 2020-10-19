Second wolf run over and killed in Oudsbergen

The young wolf is from the same pack as a wolf that was killed on a road in Hechtel-Eksel earlier this month. The Nature Assistance Centre’s Sil Janssen told VRT News that “It is one of four cubs of which two are still alive. We have not carried out a thorough investigation, but we believed that the animal was died straight away. The police were at the scene quarter of an hour after the collision, but the animal was already dead”.

No other animals or people were injured in the incident and the van that hit the wolf only sustained minor damage and was able to continue its journey.

Mr Janssen added that at this time of the year many wild animals are being run over on the roads. He calls for more bridges/tunnels to allow wild animals to cross the road safely. Cattle guards and fences would also help reduce the level of roadkill.