Virus expert says "If all goes well, first vaccinations against coronavirus in Belgium will be in the spring”

However, before the spring we will still have to get through the winter. "The coming winter will be the most difficult, but we will have to perseve". But why will this be the case? Is the virus now more infectious than it was in March? “No” says Professor Van Gucht.

"The virus is the same. It is very, very similar to what it was in March or April. However, the Context has changed. It is colder. People are living inside more and have more contacts there. This means that they become infected more easily.

This is certainly part of the explanation for the sharp growth (in infections). This has nothing really to do with the characteristics of the virus, but with the weather and the context”.