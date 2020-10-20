Belgium experiences first national curfew since the war

Police were out and about in Brussels and Leuven were the measure was generally well observed. Under the curfew leaving the home without a solid ground is not permitted for the next four weeks.

“It went smoothly, apart from having to draw up 20 police reports for non-compliance, we can’t complain” said Ilse Van de Keere of the Brussels-Elsene police zone.

“We also drew up police reports after some people congregated in groups of more than 4 people.”

In Leuven too police report an extremely quiet night. The police patrolled everywhere. Nobody was out on the street. Vehicles were checked to make sure drivers were out and about because of their work.

Police in Antwerp Province too report good compliance. Police in Antwerp, Turnhout, Mechelen and Willebroek didn’t have to intervene on a single occasion, while elsewhere in the province no extra patrols were initiated. Antwerp Province already had a curfew earlier this year and extra patrols proved a waste of time. At the weekend extra checks will held to make sure no parties are being held. Preventing such gatherings is seen as one of the main reasons for introducing the curfew.