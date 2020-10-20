Biostatistician predicts turning point around 1 November

The academic from Brussels’ Dutch-medium Free University VUB adds that “We have already been able to turn things around twice so there is no reason why we couldn’t do so again”?

Professor Barbé believes that we should start to see a turnaround in the upward trend around 1 November.

Kurt Barbé is part of a team lead by Professor Niel Hens that uses mathematical models to predict the number of hospital admission that can be expected in the coming weeks. He posts regular updates of him and his team’s predictions on his Facebook page.

During the week from 13 to 19 October hospital admissions were almost double what they were during the previous week. There are currently 2,774 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, of whom 446 are on intensive care wards.

The virologist Steven Van Gucht has said that by the end of the week there will be more than 500 COVID-19 patients on the intensive care wards of Belgian hospitals. Without measures being taken there would by 2,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care by mid-November.

"Whereas at the start you saw a doubling every 14 to 15 days this is now every 8 days. So, measures are needed to ensure that the situation doesn’t spiral out of control. Het is indeed the case that you could reach full capacity by 15 November, but that is according to the most pessimistic model”.

"This is just one possible path. However, our behaviour and measures taken have a big impact on the evolution of the curves. We have managed to turn things around twice, the first time in March and the second time during the summer. There is no reason to think that we couldn’t do it again”.