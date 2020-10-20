Corona latest: 32 deaths a day on average

On average, 267 people were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, each day. The figure’s 95% up on the week. On Monday 262 patients were hospitalised. 56 patients were discharged.

2,774 patients are being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 446 are receiving critical care. The breathing of 209 patients is assisted.

Deaths too are up. On average 32 people with coronavirus a day are dying.

15.3% of coronavirus tests are now coming back positive.

Stay safe!