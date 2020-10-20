Corona latest: 32 deaths a day on average
The number of new coronavirus cases is rising fast in Belgium. On average, during the week starting 10 October 8,422 people came down with coronavirus each day. The figure is up 70% on the previous week.
On average, 267 people were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, each day. The figure’s 95% up on the week. On Monday 262 patients were hospitalised. 56 patients were discharged.
2,774 patients are being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 446 are receiving critical care. The breathing of 209 patients is assisted.
Deaths too are up. On average 32 people with coronavirus a day are dying.
15.3% of coronavirus tests are now coming back positive.
Stay safe!