How to beat the ban on dining out

The measure has been introduced for a month, but – who knows – may be with us for longer. All this has concentrated people’s minds and in fact it is not entirely true that you can’t dine out. There is a loophole for people with a few readies set aside. People staying at a hotel or even a B&B can dine at this establishment in style if they so wish.

Hotels and B&Bs are allowed to serve meals as long as the diners have booked accommodation too! Some hoteliers have decided to make hay while the sun shines and are offering special packages that include accommodation and a hearty meal with or without alcohol!

Dining out at your hotel is not without its pitfalls though. Only four people can be seated at a table and if you wish to consume alcoholic beverages, these must be ordered before 8PM. On the first night of the new rules an hotelier in the Hasselt area was even fined for flouting this stipulation.

Most business hotels and hotel chains quizzed by VRT News in Flemish Brabant have scaled down their catering: seminars and meetings are off the menu. Other establishments are looking at how they can best organise matters.