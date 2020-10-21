1.4 million have downloaded coronalert

Ms Moykens is heartened by the figure that represents twenty percent of Belgian smartphone users. The app also allows you to receive the result of your corona test. 25,000 people have already received the outcome of their corona test via coronalert.

Ms Moykens warns: “If you don’t download the result in the app – and this must occur as soon as you receive a prescription for a test – a first obstacle arises. The user has the responsibility to link his or her corona test to the app.”

