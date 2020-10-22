421 patients hospitalised with Covid on Wednesday

In the week starting 12 October, on average, 9,693 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. The figure is up 75% on the week.

16.3% of tests are now coming back positive.

On average during the week starting 15 October 319 patients were hospitalised each day. On Wednesday 421 people were hospitalised in a single day. 240 patients were discharged.

3,274 patients are currently in hospital with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. 525 patients are in critical care wards with the breathing of 272 patients being assisted.

The average death toll has now risen to 33.