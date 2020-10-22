‘Drawing in Lockdown’ at S.M.A.K. in Ghent

The museum asked people to put their thoughts, feelings and views to paper. It was a time when many people were at home and had more time on their hands to do things that take time.

“There’s been an amazing response” says artistic director Philippe Van Cauteren. “We received 400 drawings.”

The experience also benefits the museum that was able to stay in touch with people at the calmest time in its history.

Most of the works are by amateurs, though Van Cauteren doesn’t like to use that word for anybody who has the courage to put pen or pencil to paper.

“The exhibition will be labyrinthine. It will almost resemble a chessboard with drawings hung haphazardly all over the place” he says.

The exhibition will run till 21 February 2021.