Former PM in critical care with Covid

Ms Wilmès is still conscious. She is Belgium’s first woman prime minister. It was recently revealed she had come down with coronavirus. She became PM in October of last year when Charles Michel became European council president. For a time heading a minority administration she later received backing from the opposition benches to implement measures to deal with the corona emergency.

The foreign minister is being treated at the Delta Hospital in Brussels. She was taken to a critical care ward on Wednesday to ensure she could be properly monitored. Ms Wilmès’s spokeswoman says her condition is not giving cause for concern. Her family has asked for privacy.

The former PM told the world she had tested positive last week via a post on Twitter. She suggested she had probably caught the virus at home given the precautions she took out-of-doors, but the foreign minister did attend a European council with the Austrian foreign minister, who has also come down with the virus.

Ms Wilmès is the first leading Belgian politician to end up in hospital with Covid. Earlier several regional ministers had to self-isolate after being infected or being in contact with a confirmed case.

PM De Croo has wished his predecessor a speedy recovery. “Nobody’s immune from this dangerous virus” the PM said.