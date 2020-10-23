Health Minister announces upscaling of COVID care capacity in the country’s hospitals

Mr Vandenbroucke added that "Hospital capacity is not only about beds and machines, but also about people”. We need to act quickly, and as a result of this the following measures will come into force.

· Hospitals have been asked to postpone all non-urgent operations for 4 weeks starting from Monday 26 October.

· Urgent operations and treatments such as chemotherapy and kidney dialysis will continue as planned. Mr Vandenbroucke stressed that patients should continue to go to hospital for treatment and added that “you are in good hands”.

· The number of beds set aside for the treatment of COVID-19 patients will be increased. "By 2 November there with by 1,200 intensive care beds and 7,200 beds available for COVID patients in our country’s hospitals. We are asking for the creation of 300 extra intensive care beds so that we have more extra capacity for urgent operations”.

· All new patients with serious burns will automatically be taken to the specialised burns unit at the Military Hospital in the Brussels district of Neder-over-Heembeek.