More than 10,000 positive coronavirus tests each day

During the week from 13 to 19 October an average of 10,454 people in Belgium tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is 69% more than during the week from 6 to 12 October. During the week from 13 to 19 October there were more than 12,000 positive tests on no fewer than 4 of the 7 days. Almost 1 in 6 (16%) of those tested tested positive.

The number of hospital admissions too is rising sharply. During the week between 16 and 22 October an average of 350 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals. On Thursday 22 October there were 496 COVID-19 patients admitted to our country’s hospitals. 269 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Thursday.

There are currently 3,649 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals. Of these 573 are on intensive care wards. 289 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 13 to 19 October an average of 35 people per day died after having become infected with COVID-19.