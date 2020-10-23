Rangers beat Standard, Antwerp victorious in Bulgaria, AA Gent beaten by Slovan Liberec.

The only one of our teams that was playing at home on Thursday evening was Standard de Liège. Standard took on one half of Glasgow’s old firm in the shape of Rangers.

Rangers took the lead during the first half through a James Tavernier penalty on 19 minutes. Standard’s Jackson Muleka twice headed against the bar in the first half and Standard pushed hard for an equaliser during the second half. However, the visitors managed by the Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard held firm and Roofe rounded off the game with a truly excellent goal to make it 0-2 to Rangers.

Former Anderlecht striker’s goal celebrations were seen as a provocation by the Standard team (photo below). This resulted in some ugly scenes at the final whistle.