Rangers beat Standard, Antwerp victorious in Bulgaria, AA Gent beaten by Slovan Liberec.
Royal Antwerp FC was the only Belgian club able to win their first group stage match in this season’s UEFA Europa League. The Great Old put in a strong performance to beat the Bulgarian side Ludogorets 1-2 in Bulgaria on Thursday. Last season’s Belgian League runners’ up AA Gent lost their first group stage game. The Buffaloes were beaten 1-0 by the Czech side Slovan Liberec.
The only one of our teams that was playing at home on Thursday evening was Standard de Liège. Standard took on one half of Glasgow’s old firm in the shape of Rangers.
Rangers took the lead during the first half through a James Tavernier penalty on 19 minutes. Standard’s Jackson Muleka twice headed against the bar in the first half and Standard pushed hard for an equaliser during the second half. However, the visitors managed by the Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard held firm and Roofe rounded off the game with a truly excellent goal to make it 0-2 to Rangers.
Former Anderlecht striker’s goal celebrations were seen as a provocation by the Standard team (photo below). This resulted in some ugly scenes at the final whistle.
A strong performance and a well-earned victory
Royal Antwerp FC put in a strong performance to beat Ludogorets 1-2. Antwerp’s first real European game in a quarter of a century saw them come back from a goal down.
Marin had put Ludogorets a goal up in the second minute of the second minute of the second half. Antwerp’s equaliser came 64 minutes through Gerkens and what turned out to be the winning goal was scored 7 minutes later by Rafaelov (photo below).
A goal by Abdulla Yusuf Helal on 31 minutes saw AA Gent beaten 1-0 by Slovan Liberec.