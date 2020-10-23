Two First Division and one Second Division match off due to coronavirus infections

Saturday’s First Division clash between KAS Eupen and KV Mechelen has been cancelled after a further seven KV Mechelen players received positive test results for coronavirus on Friday. This is in addition to the three players Malinwa already had in quarantine.

Also on Saturday RWDM’s Second Division clash against Lierse Kempenzonen has also been postponed. Earlier this week 15 individuals, including players, coaching staff and others involved in the Brussels club, tested positive for coronavirus.

With no end yet in sight to the coronavirus issues that have beset Waasland-Beveren recently. The club requested and has obtained permission from the Pro League to postpone Sunday’s match against the team that is joint top of the league Sporting Charleroi. The remaining seven First Division and three Second Division games will go ahead as planned, albeit in stadiums that are empty of fans. Thursday evening’s Europa League game between Standard de Liège and Glasgow Rangers will be the last match played in front of spectators in Belgium for at least a month.

New dates for the three postponed matches will be communicated in due course