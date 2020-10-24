585 COVID patients admitted to Belgian hospitals on Friday

The 7-day rolling average of the number of those testing positive includes the week to Tuesday (20 October) and as such is not or at the most barely influenced by the changes to testing strategy. The percentage of people testing positive continues to increase with 17% of those tested testing positive for the virus.

· During the week from 14 to 20 October and average of 11,201 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 56% up on the 7-day rolling average for the week from 7 to 13 October.

· The number of people being hospitalised after having become infected with the virus stood at an average of 399/day during the week from 17 to 23 October. This is double the average daily number of admissions during the previous week. On Friday 23 October 585 COVID-19 patients were admitted to our country’s hospitals. Meanwhile, 304 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital.

· Of those hospitalised 631 are on intensive care wards. 325 patients are on ventilators.

· The number of people that are dying after having contracted the virus is increasing too. The latest 7-day rolling average shows that an average of 37 people with COVID-19 per day are dying. On Wednesday 21 October 54 deaths were reported.