Army to provide emergency hospital, extra ambulances and helicopters to help the health service cope with COVID

The Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder (Francophone socialist) announced on Friday evening that all military material and personnel that isn’t required for mission will be deployed to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The armed services will provide medical material, transport patients and medical staff, set up temporary medical infrastructure and treat people with burns at the Military Hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek (Brussels).

In Liège the army will provide an emergency hospital facility for COVID-19 patients at the former Saint-Joseph Hospital in the city. The facility will remain open until other hospitals in the area are able to cope again.

The government had hoped to turn the former hospital into an asylum centre, but these plans have been shelved for the time being due to the coronavirus crisis.



