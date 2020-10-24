Curfew from 10pm and all shops must close at 8pm in Brussels

From Monday 26 October a curfew will be in force in the whole of the Brussels-Capital Region between 10pm and 6am. Exceptions are made for travel to or from work, setting off on or returning from a trip abroad, force majeure or seeking medical treatment.

Face masks will be mandatory on the streets, in parks and all other publicly accessible areas in the region.

All cultural activities, including exhibitions in museums, concerts, plays and films shown in cinemas and cultural centres are banned.

Sporting facilities, including sports halls, swimming pools and gyms will close and all sports training for those over the age of 12 is forbidden.

Shops will, without exception, be forced to close at 8pm. Teleworking will be mandatory.

All school trips will also be banned for as long as the measures remain in force.

"Trying to guide you through the storm"

At the start of the press conference held after Saturday’s afternoon’s meeting the First Minister in the Brussels-Capital Region’s regional government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist, foto above) answered criticism that his government’s reaction to the coronavirus crisis had been at times sluggish “We have always taken responsibility within the constraints of our competences. We are trying to guide you through this storm as well as we can”.

Mr Vervoort added that “These measures are in the interest of our citizens. It will be difficult, but if we don’t make a start now we will never succeed”.

The Head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate Inge Neven told the press conference "We will need at least three weeks to push the virus back”. Ms Neven added that the number of people hospitalised with the virus will continue to increase during the coming weeks.