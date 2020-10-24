More and more people using food banks

The number of people using foodbanks has risen by 15% during the past few months. Of the 7 million extra federal government funding, one million euro will be shared among the Antwerp food aid storage and distribution centre, the Red Cross, the Belgian Federation of Food Banks and the not for profit group Aliment.

The money will be used to buy basic foodstuffs and hygiene products and pay for deliveries to people of limited mobility. The funding should ensure that they have enough food to see them through the winter.

6 million euro will go to the various social services councils in municipalities across Belgium. The extra funding will help them fund the increased demand for food aid and basis hygiene products. The 7 million euro come on top of funding already granted by the previous federal government.