11,000 Flemings started their own business in the three months from March to May

Despite the lockdown that got under way on 14 March a considerable number of Flemings decided to set up in business during the period that was marked by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the number of new small businesses starting up was down on the same period during previous years, the small business federation Unizo says that it is pleased that so many Flemings, 11,024 to be precise, decided to set up their own business between 1 March and 31 May this year. Meanwhile, during the same period 1,755 new businesses were set up in Brussels.

The preparations for the launch of some of the new businesses had been made before the onset of the crisis. Remarkably perhaps given the circumstances, but Unizo’s figures show that so far this year the number of new small businesses starting up is just 2% down on what it was last year.