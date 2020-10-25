Flemish Government has no plans to follow Brussels and Wallonia in tightening coronavirus measures

"A reticent stance was taken rather than acting decisively. If I compare this with what happened in Antwerp this summer I feel as a resident of Brussels myself that Brussels has rather lacked leadership”.

Mr Dalle added that the measures that come into force tomorrow (Monday 26 September) are “painful” for example for the cultural and sport sectors and for youth work. However, he believes that they are necessary. “The thing now is to uphold the rules”, the Minister said.

While he believes that stricter measures are necessary in Brussels, he doesn’t believe that this is the case in the 5 provinces that make up the Flemish Region. This is despite a number of virologists, A&E doctors and some opposition politicians calling on the Flemish Government to follow the example set by Brussels and Wallonia.

Mr Dalle told VRT Radio 1 that "The situation very serious in the whole country, but the figures in Brussels are quite a bit more dramatic. If you look at the occupation level in Brussels hospitals it is double that of hospitals in Flanders. We are monitoring the situation daily. New measures were introduced by the Consultative Committee on Friday. We have just brought in a (national) curfew and the rules for the cultural sector have been tightened. However, as regards the future, I don’t have a crystal ball”.