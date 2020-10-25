Several dozen arrests at unauthorised demonstration against the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus

There was a large police presence in and around the Jubelpark, a large park near to Brussels European District. The police had instructions not to allow the demonstration to go ahead and acted swiftly to disperse it.

Around a dozen demonstrators were detained straight away. The demonstration had been organised via a group on the social media platform Facebook.

The Brussels regional news platform Bruzz reports that later groups of demonstrators gathered again. This time in the vicinity of Brussels North Railway Station. There social distancing was not upheld and many of those present were not wearing facing masks.