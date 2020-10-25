Woman dies after Brussels street stabbing
A woman has died in hospital after being stabbed on the street in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek on Saturday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the Olifantenstraat, not far from the youth hostel in the centre of the municipality in the west of Brussels.
The Brussels Judicial Authorities have confirmed that the woman died in hospital as a result of her injuries
Shortly after the stabbing police apprehended a suspect. The man’s motive for carrying out the attack is yet unclear. He has been handed over to the Judicial Authorities and a criminal investigation has been launched.
Forensics experts and a coroner have been appointed to aid the investigation.