Corona latest: 507 patients hospitalised on Sunday

On Sunday 507 patients were hospitalised. In all 4,827 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospital. 757 are getting critical care. The breathing of 384 patients is assisted.

The average daily death toll rose to 42 in the week starting 16 October. The figure is up 12 on the previous week.

On average, during the week starting 16 October, 12,491 people a day came down with the virus. The figure is up 44% compared with the previous week.

In the week starting 16 October, on average, 66,900 corona tests were carried out. On average 20% of tests are coming back positive.

Test strategy was modified on 21 October meaning only people with a high-risk contact or symptomatics returning from red zones abroad are tested. Without symptoms people returning from red zones abroad still need to self-isolate for ten days.