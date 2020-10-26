Doctors and nurses walk out to dance ‘Jerusalema’-protest
GPs and nurses belonging to the Marxist organisation Medicine for the People downed tools this lunchtime to protest growing work pressure. Wearing only underwear and doctor’s coats they danced the Jerusalema. Medical staff are requesting urgent support. This was promised several months ago but has not yet materialised.
Lise Vandecasteele: “The government has ignored us and has left us without clothes. We are exhausted; we feel constant pressure due to corona and haven’t got the necessary support”.
Medical staff are particularly unhappy with all the red tape and certificates they must provide.