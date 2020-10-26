School half term break extended in Flanders

The half term break starts on Monday 2 November, All Souls’ Day, and usually runs for a week. The intention is to reopen schools on Thursday 12 November.

“I take no pleasure in making this decision” said Mr Weyts. “We fought to reopen schools. I want to keep them open.”

Mr Weyts is acting after he received a recommendation from virologists arguing that in the peak of the pandemic it was advisable to extend the break.

In the Francophone education sector remote learning starts in secondary schools on Wednesday this week allowing pupils to keep out of school for two weeks.

Mr Weyts said following suit in Flanders would mean organisational chaos for parents as they would have to find alternative childcare arrangements at the drop of a hat.