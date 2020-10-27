59 Neckermann travel agencies to close temporarily
The travel agency Neckermann has asked the Commercial Court for legal protection from its creditors to give it some financial breathing space. From Monday the 59 Neckermann travel agencies will close temporarily, although those that wish to will still be able to book holidays online.
Like many others in the travel industry Neckermann has suffered greatly from the effects of the coronavirus crisis.
The company wants to be given some extra time to attempt to find additional financial support and to renegotiate repayment terms with its creditors on its outstanding debts.