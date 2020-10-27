Belgium tops European corona ranking

Until now the Czech Republic headed the European ranking. They are now second with 1,379 cases per 100,000.

Luxembourg is a distant third with 760 cases followed by Slovenia (732) and the Netherlands (694).

The ECDC collects data from the 27 EU states as well as the countries of the EEA and the UK.

The Czech Republic currently has the highest number of Covid-related deaths: 12 per 100,000 head of population during the past two weeks. Belgium is second with 6 deaths per 100,000.