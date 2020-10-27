Belgium tops European corona ranking
Belgium now has the highest number of coronavirus cases per head of population anywhere in Europe. At present, measured over the last two weeks, there are 1,390 coronavirus cases per 100,000 head of population. This puts Belgium in the top spot in Europe in a ranking compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Until now the Czech Republic headed the European ranking. They are now second with 1,379 cases per 100,000.
Luxembourg is a distant third with 760 cases followed by Slovenia (732) and the Netherlands (694).
The ECDC collects data from the 27 EU states as well as the countries of the EEA and the UK.
The Czech Republic currently has the highest number of Covid-related deaths: 12 per 100,000 head of population during the past two weeks. Belgium is second with 6 deaths per 100,000.