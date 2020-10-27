Flemish Government measures  to curb the spread of coronavirus to apply from midnight Wednesday

Initially, the new Flemish measures were supposed to be implemented at 6PM on Friday, but because of the urgency of the situation they have now been brought forward to midnight on Wednesday and secondary federal legislation will be modified to allow this.

At Tuesday evening's newsconference Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) and his ministers were keen to stress the importance of the three basic rules in protecting us and those we hold dear from the virus: keep your distance, wear a face covering and maintain a high level of hand hygiene.

Mr Jambon also said that it was important that people uphold the rules as this is the only way in which a second full lockdown can be averted.

At the start of the press conference Mr Jambon announced that unlike Wallonia and the Brussels-Capital Region Flanders would not be extending the hours of the curfew brought in by the Federal Government. In the 5 Flemish provinces the curfew will remain in force between midnight and 5am. In Wallonia and Brussels, the curfew is in force from 10pm until 6am.

Mr Jambon, who is also Culture Minister, also announced that all cultural venues (theatres, concert halls, museums, cinema, etc…) will close from 6pm on Friday. However, libraries will remain open, as will weekly food markets.